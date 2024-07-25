Bathurst council explains its stance on the BARN project and its funding

THE BARN project has come under significant scrutiny among some Bathurst residents, but what is it, and will Bathurst council ever have the finances to build it?
The BARN, which stands for Bathurst Arts Residency NSW, is a new performing arts space that the council hopes to build at Chifley Dam.
In July, 2022, the council received a $4.78 million grant from the NSW government to build the facility and, at the time, it was expected to launch in the first half of 2024.
That has not happened, and now the council is trying to find millions more in funding to be able to finally build it.
Amid the ongoing community scrutiny of the council's finances since a special rate variation (SRV) was proposed in August, 2023 - and later abandoned - there are questions over whether or not this is a project the council should be pursuing at this time.
Among the concerns that have been raised are how the project will be funded, the financial impact on the council's budget if the state grant has to be given back, the financial viability of the BARN, and the location.
Here are the council's responses to commonly asked questions and criticisms around the project.
The general concept for the BARN has been on the council's wishlist for around two decades, but never had funding attached to it before the grant was received in 2022.
The council's outgoing director of Cultural and Community Services, Alan Cattermole, said BARN was first identified as a project in the Bathurst Cultural Vision plan, which was adopted in June, 2017.
"The consultation phase of the Cultural Vision development identified that a performing arts residency would be a cultural asset that would support local performing arts development and connect it regionally, nationally and internationally," he said.
Chifley Dam was deemed to be the best location.
"Chifley Dam has always been the intended location as residencies of this nature require a focused, uninterrupted location preferably in a natural setting," Mr Cattermole said.
"Associated accommodation is also critical."
Mr Cattermole said the $4.78 million grant was initially enough to cover the costs of the entire project.
However, the revised estimate of the BARN is now $9,029,000.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the construction industry, seeing projects across Australia face serious price rises.
The BARN is no different.
"The biggest factor affecting the budget is the increase in construction costs due to COVID-19 and supply chain implications," Mr Cattermole said.
"The increase reflects what has been experienced across the building sector."
Mr Cattermole said the BARN has undergone a redesign in an effort to bring down the cost, including reducing the footprint of the building.
The main building has been scaled back from 16m x 14m x 9m to 14m x 12m x 8m, and other aspects of the project are being looked at.
"Scaling back [the main building] anymore would make it non-viable for a lot of activity," Mr Cattermole said.
"Removing elements such as breakout rooms and the workshop has been considered.
"A staged build has also been explored, building some elements now and then seeking more funding.
"Not building the full range of proposed elements could jeopardise the financial viability of the facility when it is up and running."
So far, the council has applied for one federal grant, through the Growing Regions Fund.
It sought $4,112,511 from the federal government under this fund, but the application was unsuccessful.
The council has no other grant applications under assessment for BARN at this time.
"Grants of this scale, or even close to this scale, are rare," Mr Cattermole said.
The council's intention is for the entire BARN project to be grant funded.
However, the state grant has a deadline of the end of 2024 to be expended, leaving the council with just a few months to find the remaining $4.2 million or so that it needs.
As of mid 2024, the council had spent $710,473.49 of the state government grant money.
Mr Cattermole said the council would need to pay this money back, as well as return what's left of the grant, to the state government if the project doesn't progress.
However, he said the council is doing everything it can to avoid this scenario coming to fruition at the end of 2024.
"We have been working with Create NSW for a number of months to extend this deadline," Mr Cattermole said.
"The requests have been well received and Create NSW continue to work with council to progress the project while we source additional grant funds.
"The variation to the grant is being submitted to the state government with a long end date."
When the council builds any new facility, there are costs involved every year to run and maintain the building.
As it stands, the council's cultural facilities, such as the museums, are operating at a loss.
Mr Cattermole does not expect the same situation to occur with the BARN.
"The business case foreshadows all operating and maintenance expenses are covered, with a surplus in the order of $40,000 per year," he said.
