Traffic stopped along Sydney Road to remove vehicle on Kelso roundabout

A VEHICLE that was left on a roundabout in Kelso has been removed with the help of police and a Bathurst towing company.
A police spokesperson confirmed that at approximately 5am on Sunday, May 26, a vehicle was travelling westbound along the Sydney Road, before losing control and mounting the roundabout.
Upon inspection, the vehicle was deemed unroadworthy, and it was left on the intersection of Littlebourne Street and the Great Western Highway.
That is where it remained until approximately 7:30pm on Tuesday, May 28.
At this time, westbound traffic along the Sydney Road was stopped for a short period of time by Chifley Highway Patrol while a tow truck removed the vehicle.
The police spokesperson said the male driver, believed to be in his 20s and travelling from Lithgow, had presented to Bathurst Hospital after the incident.
He has undergone mandatory testing and police are now awaiting the results of these tests.
