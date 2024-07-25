Mayor says he won't quit over BARN project as scrutiny intensifies

MAYOR Jess Jennings is standing firmly by the BARN, having rejected the idea he should step down from the city's top job if the project doesn't proceed as planned.
The project has come under intense public scrutiny in recent months, with the Figuring It Out group in particular regularly questioning Bathurst council about the financial viability of the performing arts space.
The BARN, which stands for Bathurst Arts Residency NSW, has become a frequent topic of conversation at the council's public forums and, earlier this year, the mayor found himself having to come to the project's defence on more than one occasion.
Russell Rogan had raised several questions about the BARN, including how much of ratepayers' money has been spent on the project.
According to the director of Cultural and Community Services, Alan Cattermole, the funds spent on the BARN have come from a $4.78 million grant the council received in mid 2022.
Prior to the start of the 2024-25 financial year, the total amount expended was sitting at $710,473.49.
Mr Rogan also asked whether or not the council would have to pay back that money if the project doesn't go ahead, the answer to which was yes.
He said spending millions of dollars on a project amid council's difficult financial position "doesn't make sense".
At the end of his address, he asked the mayor: "If ratepayers have got to put money in it, you'll quit?"
Cr Jennings' answer was an emphatic no.
"I'm not going to quit," he said.
"No, I'm not going to quit. I'm going to oversee an excellent investment in Bathurst to the tune of $8 million to $9 million, and I do want to see that come to our town, and I want to see the benefits to our community. Absolutely."
Cr Jennings said the project would be funded using external money, not that of ratepayers, and would mark a "massive capital injection into the Bathurst economy".
He disagreed with Mr Rogan's assertion that the BARN wouldn't pass the pub test.
"If we get that extra bit of money, this project has an economic impact and benefit to the community that I think would pass any pub test," Cr Jennings said.
"That is, the economic impact for the construction phase alone in the one year it would take to build it is $16 million input to the local economy - $16 million benefit to this community.
"The value added for that year is $6 million, and the total jobs created, direct and indirect, 67 jobs locally.
"I don't think anybody would be against investment in Bathurst and investment in our community in that way."
At the same meeting where Mr Rogan raised his concerns, the project faced further criticism from Figuring It Out's co-leaders, Sophie Wright and Natalie Cranston.
The latter asked how projects like the BARN fit into the best outcomes for the community, when the council almost hit ratepayers with a significant special rate variation (SRV).
Ms Cranston asked, "For ratepayers sitting here who got hit last year with the potential 68 per cent increase, how does that fit in your decision making when again there has already been conversations around another SRV?"
Cr Jennings again defended the project, calling it a "no-brainer".
"It's not ratepayers' money. It's coming from outside council. That is a simple fact," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.