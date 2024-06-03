With a shake of the hand and a toss of the cap, graduates say that's a wrap

MORE THAN 1000 guests made their way through the Charles Sturt University auditorium doors on May 29 and 30, supporting friends and family at their graduations.
Between the Faculties of Science and Health, Arts and Education, and Business, Justice and Behavioural Studies, 332 graduates took to the stage before tossing their graduation caps into the air to symbolise the start of a new chapter.
Charles Sturt vice-chancellor Professor Renee Leon, PSM, congratulated graduates on prioritising their life-long career prospects through higher education with Australia's largest regional university.
"Charles Sturt University's outstanding history for graduate employment bodes well for each graduate when it comes to securing full-time employment after graduation," she said.
"It is with immense pride that we have assisted these graduates to become professionals in their chosen careers.
"They will bring vital skills in essential industries, such as nursing, paramedicine and teaching, to regional, rural and remote towns that need it most."
A Western Advocate representative attended the Faculty of Arts and Education graduation ceremony on Thursday morning, May 30, to grab some photos of the happy graduates.
Is there anyone in the photo gallery above who you recognise?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.