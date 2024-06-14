Beauty 4 U, and hair too? Salon moves into former Renaissance building

AFTER owning and running Beauty 4 U on Keppel Street for three years, Kaitlyn Whyte felt perfectly content working from her small studio.
That was until she found an opportunity she couldn't refuse - the owners of Renaissance Hair and Body announced that they were selling the business along George Street.
After some convincing from family and friends, Ms Whyte decided that a change of scenery wouldn't go astray.
As a result, the Beauty 4 U Keppel Street salon has closed its doors, and has reopened, and rebranded in the former Renaissance building.
Now offering all the traditional beauty treatments, Beauty 4 U has expanded, and will also be servicing the hair care needs of Bathurst residents.
"We offer everything including waxing, tinting, tanning, facials, hydrodermabrasion, micro-needling, lashes; extensions, lifts, and then hairdressing, so colouring and cutting," Ms Whyte said.
And with the size of the building, the possibilities for growth are endless.
"There's so many rooms in this building. We've got two rooms out the back, we've got rooms upstairs, plus the hairdressing area at the front, and it just keeps going," Ms Whyte said.
To celebrate the merger, the new Beauty 4 U salon will be hosting an opening night on Monday, June 17.
Open to anybody and everybody in the community, the night will be a celebration of all things hair and beauty, and will act as a way for Ms Whyte to introduce herself to prospective clients.
"We're just doing it to show people that we are beauty and hair now, and they can come and meet me, and the team," she said.
There will also be plenty of specials and deals on offer, for those wanting to book in for treatments on the night, as well as goody bags, raffles and lucky door prizes.
But perhaps the most exciting part of the evening, will be the hair and beauty demonstrations provided from some of the best in the biz.
Representatives from the beauty brand Dermalogica, and the hair care brand Aveda will be in attendance at the opening night.
There, they will be able to share their wealth of product knowledge with the crowd.
"So, if anyone has any questions, they can literally ask the perfect people," Ms Whyte said.
Following the evening, Ms Whyte said she is just looking forward to where this next venture takes her.
Beginning her working life by doing a certificate III in childcare, before a job as an apprentice beautician fell into her lap, followed by an opportunity to buy the business, Ms Whyte is always on the lookout for her next adventure.
And there's no stopping her now.
"I'm always doing things spur of the moment, so who knows what will happen next," she said.
