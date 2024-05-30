Hunting knife, bolt cutters shown to jury as part of evidence: murder trial

A HUNTING knife, pair of bolt cutters and an orange backpack.
These three items seized during a search days after a man's body was found underneath a bridge were shown to a jury on day four (May 30, 2024) of a Bathurst Supreme Court murder trial.
Each item was entered into evidence after it was identified by witness, crime scene officer Matthew Simcock, who recalled seizing each item from a Currawong Street home on September 22, 2015.
Reginald Mullaly, 68, was found dead lying in his makeshift shelter under the Denison Bridge at 10am on September 20, 2015.
It was later discovered, as previously heard by the jury, that he was stabbed nine times, with the fatal puncture to his heart.
Stephen Shane Greenfield is accused of murdering Mr Mullaly between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
AFTER the "Rambo III" knife was shown to the jury, each juror was given a set of blue plastic gloves to use as they took turns examining the knife's brown leather sheath.
While listing the examinations done on each exhibit, Crown prosecutor Giles Tabuteau said much of the DNA analysis of the knife and its sheath "came to nothing", with all seven samples returning an "unsuccessful" result.
In the early stages of cross-examining Mr Simcock, defence barrister Ian Nash reiterated that each swab taken from the knife by the use of Hemastix - thought to be sensitive to blood - was negative, according to evidence.
In the coming days, the DNA report author is expected to give evidence about the findings and what "unsuccessful" means.
Members of the jury were then shown a set of bolt cutters and an orange backpack, which were both seized during the 2015 search.
As foreshadowed by the Crown earlier in the trial, a witness is expected to give evidence, during the 10-week trial, of Greenfield going to her home, on the day Mr Mullaly's body was found, with an orange backpack, bolt cutters and a "Rambo III" knife.
She is expected to say that Greenfield went into her bathroom and cleaned the cutters and knife with a bottle of bleach.
DOCUMENTATION of Mr Mullaly's remaining bank balance was tendered to the court as evidence, with the Crown suggesting money will "feature" in testimony given by select witnesses.
In the days prior to Mr Mullaly's death, the jury heard he had just over $19,900 remaining in one account and $1000 in another.
The last bank activity was a cash withdrawal of $500 on September 14, 2015.
Justice Richard Cavanagh adjourned the matter to 10am on May 31, with the defence to continue cross-examination of Mr Simcock.
