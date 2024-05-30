Big plans for old Regency Jewellers building

Here's a look at what is making news today.
The former Regency Jewellers building is set to undergo quite the transformation to make way for a very different kind of business. Senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain looks at what is planned for the building's future.
Today is Fatality Free Friday, where everyone is asked to stop and think about their behaviour on the road. Traffic and Highway Patrol Inspector Ben Macfarlane said it will be a day to focus on road safety, and police will be out in force, looking for anyone flouting the rules.
And in sport, St Pat's fullback Mitch Andrews is due to come up against his former club, Forbes Magpies, this Saturday in a highly anticipated contest at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex. Sports journalist Alex Grant spoke to Andrews ahead of the match.
