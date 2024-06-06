Scholarship will help Shi-Anne achieve her goals | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
GLENRAY and Charles Sturt University are excited to announce the 2024 recipient of the Glenray Commitment Scholarship, Shi-Anne Stevenson-Gorringe.
Shi-Anne, a Bachelor of Education student at CSU Bathurst campus, is a proud Indigenous woman from regional NSW who hopes to use her degree to provide culturally and physically inclusive learning environments for her students in the future.
The Glenray Commitment Scholarship, now in its second year, aims to support students with disability to achieve their goals and obtain a degree.
In partnership with Charles Sturt University, the scholarship offers an eligible student $7500 per year, to help cover the costs of studying and ease the pressure of some of the unique costs a person with disability may incur in accessing tertiary study.
There has been a significant increase in recent years of students with a disability attending tertiary education, and this scholarship aims to help these students succeed in their studies and reduce the financial pressure involved in gaining a degree.
Glenray general manager Kath Graham said Glenray aims to support people of all abilities and this scholarship is an excellent opportunity to give back to the community and support social inclusion.
"We are focused on helping people with a disability achieve their goals and improve their opportunities for a prosperous career in the future," she said.
"We look forward to seeing Shi-Anne's progress toward her degree and wish Shi-Anne all the best on her education journey."
Glenray, a not-for-profit organisation, has been committed to enhancing the lives of people living with disability for more than 65 years.
Glenray's mission is to create opportunities to enhance the independence of people living with disability.
The local organisation continues to provide new opportunities for people living with disability in the community to live the life they choose; this support has now been extended to those wanting to access a university degree.
For further information on the next scholarship round, email Glenray marketing manager Elisa Miller (info@glenray.com.au) or CSU scholarships (www.study.csu.edu.au/get-support/scholarships).
