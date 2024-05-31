Show your app-titude and keep those bird sightings flying in | Eco News

HAVE you seen a white-faced heron lately? Or maybe a hoary-headed grebe?
If so, you'll be pleased to know there's an app for that!
Some local people are starting to add their bird sightings to eBird. Others are electing to share their nature sightings with iNaturalist.
That way, they can enter trees, birds and fungi in one uninterrupted stream without having to switch out of their favourite app.
Then again, if apps leave you as cold as winter water in a wetland, you can still take note of the natural world around you using a good old pencil and piece of paper.
There's nothing wrong with old-fashioned methods (they're generally cheaper, too).
It should be said, though, that apps do give us something that pen and paper don't: immediate access to major databases.
If you're prone to mix up your white-faced heron with your grey, then an app that gently advises and corrects you as you enter might be just what you need.
Looking at eBird results today, I see that local birdwatcher Rodney saw an Australian hobby at the Brick Pits Wetlands off Edgells Lane this morning.
Back on May 18, he saw a red-browed firetail (a small olive bird with a bright red tail and brow).
Meanwhile, Jamie recorded a plum-headed finch on May 24, while Bernadette's sightings in the same location include a yellow-rumped thornbill on May 7 and a great cormorant on May 3.
The Brick Pits Wetlands are steadily growing in popularity as locals and visitors alike take advantage of the variable water levels (giving birds and fish a variety of habitat-types to hide in) and the abundance and diversity of wildlife in and around the old Brick Pits to become more acquainted with our local non-human residents.
Adding your own sightings deepens local knowledge and helps us all to be more mindful of our co-residents.
Other natural hotspots close to town include the Boundary Road Reserve (kangaroo sightings almost guaranteed) and McPhillamy Park on the top of Wahluu/Mount Panorama.
If you're in McPhillamy Park on a Tuesday morning, keep an eye out for the very cute Little Vintage Blends coffee van.
You can pick up a coffee there, or get a frothy caffeine-free babyccino, and/or a warming spiced chai and/or a bikkie for good measure!
Then there's the works going on in Centennial Park, which will eventually give us upgraded swings for kids and big shade sails to keep the baking summer sun off our backs.
Whatever your fancy, grab your smartphone (or leave it at home!) and enjoy Bathurst's gentle, nature-friendly offerings.
