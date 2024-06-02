Driver sentenced as it is confirmed that Howick Street hit-and-run victim will never recover

THE victim in an Australia Day hit and run in Howick Street will never recover from the catastrophic injuries he sustained, a court has heard.
Sean Matthew Pitty, 43, of Osborne Avenue, the driver responsible for the crash, has been sentenced to three years in jail, with a non-parole period of two years, by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis.
During sentencing in Bathurst Local Court on May 30, 2024, the court was shown CCTV of the collision, with Pitty's vehicle seen drifting towards the victim before hitting the man with heavy impact.
The footage showed Pitty braking briefly before driving away without stopping to help the victim, who lay motionless on the road.
Two witnesses who saw the crash called emergency services and the victim was flown to Westmead Hospital with life-threatening head injuries.
While Pitty pleaded guilty on March 27, 2024 to dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist, and driver not disclose identity, he was unable to be sentenced until May 30, when the court had received an updated medical report on victim's condition.
The court heard harrowing details of his injuries, with Westmead's head of rehabilitation stating the victim remained in "a severely disabled state" following the brain injury he sustained in the crash.
The court heard the victim was undergoing specialist medical care with minimal change to his status.
In March 2023, he had a tracheotomy tube put in place. Medical staff have no plans to remove it.
He can't eat or drink, is dependent on a feeding tube for nutrition and requires 24-hour nursing support.
He's unable to speak or move himself, requiring two people to help him sit up. He's unable to walk and is dependent on a wheelchair.
His level of impairment is so severe he will never live independently again.
Pitty's solicitor, Keith Kuan, indicated to the court that he was seeking a Section 11 (where a court that finds a person guilty can make an order adjourning the proceedings) so Pitty could attend rehab in Orange.
Mr Kuan said his client had a history of drug and alcohol abuse and the Section 11 would allow his client to demonstrate the benefits of rehabilitation and allow the prosecution to obtain detailed medical reports.
The application, which was opposed by Sgt Cameron Ferrier, was unsuccessful.
Sgt Ferrier then began submissions, saying the dangerous driving charge lay in the high range of objective seriousness.
He also raised differences between the police fact sheets and SAR (Sentencing Assessment Report).
"In the police facts, the accused said he 'freaked out' and 'panicked' when asked why he didn't stop or call emergency services, which is at odds with the Sentencing Assessment Report, which stated he didn't realise he had collided with a person," Sgt Ferrier said.
"He thought it was a rock, which smashed his window."
Sgt Ferrier said it was the prosecution's view that the Section 5 threshold (where there is no alternative but jail) had been crossed.
He then showed a video to the court, taken from CCTV on the south-east corner of Howick and George streets.
The video showed the car driving around the roundabout, down Howick Street, and the point of impact just before the brakes are hit. The driver stays in the area for a few seconds before driving off.
Mr Kuan then made submissions, saying the court could consider an ICO (intensive correction order - jail in the community), with extensive conditions and an engagement in a rehabilitation program.
He submitted the court could also find special circumstances, given it was the first time Pitty had been in custody and his need for rehabilitation.
He put to the court that the video which was shown added little to his client's culpability, saying Pitty had a low culpability, indicating the crash was the result of a "moment's inattention or misjudgement".
Mr Kuan said as per the SAR, while Pitty smoked cannabis six hours before the crash, his driving was not erratic.
"He picked his son up from work ... the length of the journey was at most five to 10 minutes.
"It's not the case he was driving erratically for a prolonged period."
He said while he was not attempting to downplay the impact the collision had on the victim, he submitted "it was a short duration of drifting and the collision could be attributed to a moment's inattention or misjudgement".
Mr Kuan said Pitty entered a plea of guilt, which "in my opinion I can give credit for remorse indicated by virtue of his plea".
In sentencing, Her Honour said two families had been torn apart as a result of what happened in Howick Street at 9.20pm on January 26, 2024.
"Sean Pitty has been in custody since January 28, 2024, while the victim has been in a different form of prison," she said.
Referring to the varying explanations for why Pitty didn't stop and help the victim in the police facts sheet (where he said he freaked out and panicked) and Sentencing Assessment Report (where he said he thought a rock had hit the windscreen), she said it was a regrettable attitude, showing a lack of responsibility.
She said at best he's "rewriting history" and at worst adopting a confetti approach of "concealing from the court the real behaviour he exhibited".
She noted Pitty was smoking cannabis six hours prior to the crash, which may have been one of the factors in him not stopping and helping the victim.
She said the victim was "left unattended in what could have been critical time for medical attention".
In sentencing, Ms Ellis said she was of the opinion that a full-time custodial sentence is required, and sentenced Pitty to an aggregate sentence of three years in jail, with a two-year non-parole period.
She found special circumstances, given his need for rehabilitation and the fact it is his first time in custody.
Pitty received the full 25 per cent discount on sentencing, with the sentence backdated to when he was taken into custody on January 28, 2024. He will be eligible for parole on January 27, 2026.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.