After the hastily arranged send-offs, conflict in Africa awaited | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
June 2 2024 - 5:00pm
Bathurst infantry men pose for the camera.
OUR photographic studio image this week shows five Bathurst infantry men, in full military uniform and with their rifles, who were serving in the Boer War in South Africa in 1898. The photo, fortunately, has the names of the men (back row: Sergeant Arthur Wallace, Private Harold Paul and Private John Dawes; front row: Private Frager and Private Harold Russell).

All the men were good horsemen and had been part of the local militia and the Bathurst Rifle Club.

