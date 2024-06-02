After the hastily arranged send-offs, conflict in Africa awaited | Yesterday, Today

All the men were good horsemen and had been part of the local militia and the Bathurst Rifle Club.
Private John Dawes, service number 39, was part of E Squadron, 1st NSW Mounted Rifles from December 7, 1899.
He was born in Orange, the son of William and Elizabeth Dawes. He later married in Lithgow and died at Wentworthville in 1940.
Private Harold Paul, service number 94, enlisted in Bathurst before joining the infantry of the E Squadron, 1st NSW Mounted Rifles on December 7, 1899.
He was born in Bathurst, a son of William Henry and Elizabeth Paul of Bathurst. He was married in Blayney in 1906 and later served in the Great War. He died in Bathurst in 1922.
Private Harold Hector Campbell Russell, service number 101, joined the infantry of E Squadron, 1st NSW Mounted Rifles in December 1899.
He was born in Bathurst in 1880, the son of Joseph Gilbert Montague and Elizabeth Brown Russell. He was invalided home to Australia, arriving on January 15, 1901.
After recuperating, he re-enlisted and served as a corporal, service number 1412, in the 3rd Battalion, Australian Commonwealth Horse from April 30, 1902 to July 12, 1902. He died in Sydney during 1951.
Sergeant Arthur David Wallace, service number 6, also volunteered, joining E Squadron, 1st NSW Mounted Rifles during December 1899.
After the NSW contingent departed for South Africa, the military decided to dispatch another contingent quite quickly, the first contingent incorporating A and E Squadrons.
It was then decided to add three extra squadrons, B, C and D, which would join the 1st Regiment, making it larger. A Mounted Rifles Regiment was also incorporated.
The three squadrons embarked in Sydney aboard the Troop Transport Southern Cross on January 17, 1900. After a voyage of a month, the soldiers disembarked at Cape Town in South Africa.
The Australian volunteers saw service in the Orange Free State, the Transvaal and in western parts of the Cape Colony.
From the time they arrived, the servicemen joined Le Gallais' brigade, which at the time was a section of Lord Robert's main column, where they remained for around 12 months.
During March 1900, it was decided to incorporate A Squadron and E Squadron.
In May, the troops were fighting around Bloemfontein and near Brandfort. With the new reinforced regiment, it was able to have the numbers to engage the Boer troops.
The Australian regiment departed General Hutton's men before being part of an advance on Pretoria, whereby they travelled from Bloemfontein to Kroonstadt.
They then joined De Lisle's column, becoming part of General Ian Hamilton's forces.
There were newspaper reports about the Boer War almost every day, such as on January 1, 1900: LONDON, December 31st 1899. - The Boers besieging Mafeking report that Colonel Baden-Powell made a daring sortie with an armoured train, carrying Maxim guns, on the 24th instant. It also added that the British casualties numbered 55, among the wounded being Lieutenant Lord Charles Bentinck, 9th (the Queen's Royal) Lancers, and Brevet-Major Lord Edward Cecil, Grenadier Guards.
Once someone volunteered in Bathurst, they were sent for a medical examination. Some 30 to 40 per cent were successful for overseas service.
Volunteers, when they were accepted, were usually in a high state of jubilation.
As everything seemed to happen quickly, there were hastily arranged send-offs by family and friends.
Sometimes the volunteers agreed to act as "special war correspondents" to write and record events for the Bathurst newspapers.
