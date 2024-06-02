After the hastily arranged send-offs, conflict in Africa awaited | Yesterday, Today

There were newspaper reports about the Boer War almost every day, such as on January 1, 1900: LONDON, December 31st 1899. - The Boers besieging Mafeking report that Colonel Baden-Powell made a daring sortie with an armoured train, carrying Maxim guns, on the 24th instant. It also added that the British casualties numbered 55, among the wounded being Lieutenant Lord Charles Bentinck, 9th (the Queen's Royal) Lancers, and Brevet-Major Lord Edward Cecil, Grenadier Guards.