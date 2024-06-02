Date confirmed: Peter Alexander says he 'had to listen' and open in Bathurst

BATHURST will soon be home to the only Peter Alexander store in the Central West, and the countdown is well and truly on.
Being one of Australia's best known designers of pyjamas and loungewear, the store has confirmed it will be welcoming customers from Monday, June 10.
And the man behind the luxurious sleepwear and stylish loungewear brand told the Western Advocate that he is looking forward to branching out beyond the Blue Mountains - with the next closest store being Penrith.
"So many of you told me that you wanted a store in Bathurst, I had to listen," Mr Alexander said.
"I'm excited to be bringing sweet dreams to you."
The store will be opening in style in the Armada Shopping Complex, with an exciting event planned for early visitors.
The first 20 customers to find a Golden Penny hidden within the store will receive a special prize, ranging from items such as eye masks, cozy pyjamas, and $100 gift cards.
Additionally, shoppers can take advantage of the highly anticipated mid-year sale, featuring up to 50 per cent off selected styles.
Armada Bathurst centre manager Sandy Matthews said the store will be a great addition to the shopping complex and she's sure everyone will love it.
"The new Peter Alexander store will be an exciting addition to the current retail mix, providing customers with a fresh, modern store," she said.
"This is part of the ongoing strategy to transform the centre's positioning as a convenience shopping experience."
The Peter Alexander outlet will be located across from Kmart in the Armada Shopping Centre, and is expected to attract a lot of interest with many Bathurst residents taking to Facebook to discuss the new arrival as soon as signage went up.
