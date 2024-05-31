See the revamped Centennial Park, which has set a new standard in Bathurst

FOR 10 years, the Friends of Centennial Park have been pushing for the neglected space to be overhauled for the enjoyment of residents young and old.
On May 31, 2024, they stood there to see the ribbon cut on the new-look Centennial Park.
The space, which has undergone earthworks and construction for around 18 months, now includes superior playground equipment, barbecues and picnic shelters, concrete walking paths, and lighting.
Peter Simmons, a member of the Friends group, said the years of generating community support and lobbying Bathurst council for improvements were worth the effort.
"We're really pleased with the project. There's a whole bunch of aspects of that park that have been improved," he said.
"It's much nicer to walk across. It's easier with the nice paths.
"I think people with kids that want to play here, it's a lot better. We've had a lot of improvements there.
"You've got more trees, and you've got a park that's actually much nicer to look at, and for people who want to come through at night, I think they feel a lot more comfortable with the lights."
Mr Simmons said these were improvements the community had asked for over the years.
"A lot of those things, we got," he said.
The upgrade to Centennial Park was made possible thanks to the initial financial investment by Bathurst council for stage one of the works.
Stage two works, which are now complete, were jointly funded by the council and the NSW government, with their contributions being $300,000 and $887,580 respectively.
Mayor Jess Jennings the upgrade to Centennial Park was "a very long time coming", noting that there was a time in history where an entertainment centre was suggested to be built on the parkland.
However, the wishes of the residents were respected, and the council revamped the park.
"Here we have, at long last, green open space being activated for kids, families, older people, all being able to access this free of charge, and barbecues, shelters, kids play equipment - a fantastic result," Cr Jennings said.
He believes Centennial Park sets a new standard for Bathurst's parks and playgrounds.
"It's gone from being pretty much an empty, slightly desolate park over the years, particularly during those hot, dry summers we had in the drought," he said.
"It had no irrigation, so now it will have a much greener feel to it, and with a lot more trees having been planted.
"I think it sets a great standard, and once those trees get up, it will start to feel like a sister of Machattie Park."
While the council is cash-poor at the moment, the intention is to one day add to the facilities at Centennial Park.
Cr Jennings said there is another one or two stages to come for the park, should funding become available, with one of those stages to include a cricket pitch.
"Current budget circumstances, we've put that on hold for the moment," he said.
"... I'll be looking forward to see how much this gets utilised in the coming months and years, and I think it'll get a great amount of use.
"And there's still opportunity for other additions in future. People have spoken about things like a botanic garden, maybe dog areas, that sort of stuff, so it's got plenty of potential."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.