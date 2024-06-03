Western Advocate
Council welcomes $20m in the kitty for enormous Laffing Waters land release

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 3 2024 - 1:13pm, first published 1:00pm
BATHURST Regional Council says it will use a $20 million grant to speed up a planned sprawling land release for more than 2000 new homes.

