Council welcomes $20m in the kitty for enormous Laffing Waters land release

BATHURST Regional Council says it will use a $20 million grant to speed up a planned sprawling land release for more than 2000 new homes.
The money will be used to build infrastructure such as stormwater management and new roads at Laffing Waters on Bathurst's north-east fringe, according to council.
The $20m has come from the NSW Government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund and comes amid growing concerns about the housing shortfall in the state.
"The NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure population projections estimate that the population of the Bathurst region will increase to 57,060 by 2040," mayor Jess Jennings said.
"The Laffing Waters Master Plan precinct represents a key urban release area to support a significant proportion of that growth.
"The infrastructure funding will support the construction of some 2270 new homes into the future.
"The funding will be used to construct key up-front infrastructure such as stormwater management and new roads, including active transport routes, to connect the Laffing Waters master plan precinct to the existing road network."
Council applied for the grant, which aims to accelerate the development of projects in areas of the state where population growth is high.
PLANS for thousands of new homes north-east of Bathurst have been around for a number of years.
Bathurst Regional Council was in negotiations back in 2018 for a tenderer to develop a master plan for a greenfield area north of the existing Laffing Waters estate and, in 2019, that master plan was adopted by council and the documentation was put on public exhibition.
The subject area for the master plan was around 360 hectares, including a council development site off Laffing Waters Lane and other privately owned land.
The plan incorporated a neighbourhood activity centre featuring a supermarket, specialty stores and additional community facilities.
The plan also included land for a school, though environmental planning and building services director Neil Southorn said at the time that the Department of Education had no plans for a new school.
Council has since made changes to its planning controls to accommodate the master plan.
Council says its master plan for Laffing Waters seeks to:
THOSE living in new houses in a future Laffing Waters land release will likely use Hereford Street to get into the Bathurst CBD, adding to the traffic on a route that is already regularly congested on weekday mornings and afternoons.
Bathurst Regional Council has a preliminary design in hand for improvements to the Hereford Street corridor, but the project, which was originally estimated to cost at least $25 million, has no funding allocated to it in council's recent 2024-25 draft budget.
"That is probably the one that I'm most disappointed to have to make that decision for and I can assure you that no councillors are happy about it, but the reality is we can't spend money we don't have and that's one project that has to be put on hold in order to balance the budget for this coming financial year," mayor Jess Jennings told the Western Advocate in February 2024.
Cr Jennings told the Advocate then that he wants to see the Laffing Waters project brought forward to increase housing supply, but not unless there is an improvement to Hereford Street.
"It has to be done simultaneously or before. It can't be done after new houses are built on that level of growth for Bathurst," he said.
BATHURST Regional Council's $20 million from the NSW Government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund was one of a number of allocations to councils.
Port Macquarie Hastings Council got just under $20m for a sewerage treatment plant upgrade and bridge upgrade, supporting 1600 new homes, while Shoalhaven City Council got $3.88m for a wastewater treatment plant upgrade, supporting 1012 new homes.
Tweed Shire Council got just over $23m for a road upgrade and sports fields, supporting 5516 new homes, while Wagga Wagga City Council got just under $71m for sewer upgrades and road upgrades, supporting 14,500 new homes.
The Duty MLC for Bathurst, Stephen Lawrence, described the money allocated to Bathurst Regional Council as "great news" for the area.
"As I am well aware as a former mayor of the Dubbo region, you cannot expand housing options without spending the money to make sure the necessary infrastructure is available," he said.
