In your running era? Registrations open for the 2024 Bathurst Edgell Jog

LAST YEAR, there were 500 competitors who strapped on their sneakers and, and jetted off to jog in Bathurst's annual running event.
And now, registrations have opened for the 2024 leg.
But this year, things are a little different for the Edgell Jog, which will debut a new start time of 9am, as opposed to 9:30am as in previous years.
On Sunday, September 22, competitors can welcome the warmer weather with a spring in their step, by participating in the community fun run.
The event is open for runners (or walkers) of all abilities; from the professionals who clock under 25 minutes for the 7.5-kilometre event, to families just out for a bit of fun.
This year, the Edgell Jog Committee is encouraging residents of Bathurst and surrounds to register early for the event.
With Access All Loans providing two, $300 prizes for early bird male entries, and early bird female entries, there are even more reasons to get behind the fun run.
To register, or to find out more information regarding the 2024 event, just visit the Edgell Jog website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.