See the revamped Centennial Park

Here is a look at what is making news today.
For 10 years, the Friends of Centennial Park have been pushing for the neglected space to be overhauled for the enjoyment of residents young and old. On May 31, 2024, they stood there to see the ribbon cut on the new-look park. Read all about the upgrade here.
Wednesday was the end of an era for customers of the Rose Garden Chinese Restaurant. Its owners, Fiona and Raymond Lo, have made the decision to close the restaurant doors after 35 years. Journalist Alise McIntosh spoke to them about their decision and all the amazing memories they take with them.
And in sport, Zac Merritt of St Pat's has been named to come off the bench for this Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership clash at home against his former club, Forbes Magpies, having his passion for the game reignited. Sports journalist Alex Grant spoke to Merritt ahead of this weekend's game.
Have a great weekend,
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
