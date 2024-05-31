Witness recalls last time he saw man alive before body was found: trial

"I SAID 'g'day Reggie' and that was it."
A witness has given evidence in Bathurst Supreme Court on May 31, 2024 about what the Crown says was one of the last times Reginald Mullaly was last seen alive.
The fleeting, five-second encounter at Piccolo's on William before 10.30am on September 18, 2015 was between Graeme Bullock and Mr Mullaly.
The evidence about the encounter was given on day five of the Bathurst Supreme Court murder trial of Stephen Shane Greenfield.
Mr Bullock said he had come to know Mr Mullaly over a three-year period, seeing him twice a week and often lending him a cigarette upon his request.
"I'd always acknowledge him and say 'good morning, Reggie' and every so often he'd stop and ask for a cigarette ... I'd just give him a smoke and off he'd go," Mr Bullock said.
"He always just wanted to be by himself. He wasn't someone who wanted to stand out."
It was while sipping a coffee over "a yarn" with a friend at the cafe that Mr Bullock said he saw Mr Mullaly walking towards Durham Street on September 18, 2015, two days before Mr Mullaly would be found dead.
"He was walking down past Piccolo's near the gutter on the footpath. I got a nod off him ... that was the last time I saw him," Mr Bullock said.
"I said 'g'day Reggie' and that was it."
Mr Mullaly, 68, was found dead lying in his makeshift shelter under the Denison Bridge at 10am on September 20, 2015.
It was later discovered, as previously heard by the jury, that he was stabbed nine times, with the fatal puncture to his heart.
Greenfield is accused of murdering Mr Mullaly between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
DEFENCE barrister Ian Nash continued his cross-examination of witness, crime scene officer Matthew Simcock, raising questions about the examination of Greenfield's T-shirt that was seized during a search of a Currawong Street home on September 22, 2015.
With the alleged bleaching of clothing an "important aspect of the investigation", Mr Simcock's colleague noted in his records that he tested the clothing on September 29, which returned "no note of anything remarkable".
Mr Simcock said he did not see nor take the item from the scene, and explained that it was likely either of the two detectives present at the time.
"Were you aware a Crime Stoppers report had been received by police and that was a reason why the detectives were interested in going to that address?" Mr Nash asked.
"At the time ... I can't be certain," Mr Simcock said.
"Do you recall being told by detectives or the lady [who occupied the house] that of particular interest was a shirt that had a picture of a woman with her breasts showing or Adidas tracksuit pants?" Mr Nash asked.
"I don't recall that ... I may have a very vague memory of those clothes," Mr Simcock replied.
"You were aware by then that it was thought my client had washed items with bleach in the bathroom?" Mr Nash asked.
"Yes," Mr Simcock said.
When the trial resumes on June 3, it is expected Mr Nash will continue questioning Mr Simcock about items seized and examined from the property search.
Previous evidence heard by the jury was that Greenfield is alleged to have gone to the home on September 20, and is alleged to have washed clothes, a "Rambo III knife" and bolt cutters in bleach.
AFTER questions were raised by the jury about Greenfield's bail status, Justice Richard Cavanagh reminded the panel of 15 of the presumption of innocence until, in the event, he is proven otherwise.
"I want to make sure you understand whether or not he's on bail is not relevant to your determination. You must determine it on evidence and not on what someone else did," Justice Cavanagh said.
Greenfield remains on bail.
