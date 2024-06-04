Daily air monitoring no longer required at gasworks after November asbestos reading

AIR monitoring for asbestos at the site of Bathurst's former gasworks has finished about six months after it began.
The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) says remediation works at the Russell Street location have been completed and there have been no "exceedances" detected on the air monitors in nearly half a year.
The Western Advocate reported in January 2024 that air monitoring testing at the former gasworks site on November 15, 2023 had found that, at three monitoring locations, the concentration of asbestos fibres in the air was 0.03 fibres/mL.
Safework Australia requires a person who conducts a business to ensure that the airborne concentration of asbestos must not exceed 0.01 fibres/mL.
It led to the EPA issuing a clean-up notice to Jemena - which didn't operate the former gasworks at the site, but which acquired the lease as part of a broader transaction - to undertake daily air monitoring at a number of locations and provide results to the EPA daily.
Jemena was also required to prepare an asbestos management plan, among other directions.
About six months after the clean-up notice was issued on December 6 (a variation to that notice was subsequently issued on December 18) to Jemena, the Advocate contacted the EPA for an update on the situation.
An EPA spokesperson said air monitoring for asbestos at the former gasworks had finished on Friday, May 24 "following the completion of remediation works at the site".
"This is in line with the Asbestos Management Plan for the site and there have been no exceedances detected on the air monitors in nearly six months," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the EPA is now considering whether further air monitoring is required.
As well, the spokesperson said "Jemena is required to continue to undertake physical inspections to monitor the site and implement their Asbestos Management Plan".
The former gasworks site is owned by Crown Lands and there have been hopes in recent years that it can be remediated to the point that it can be given a new life.
The NSW Government announced, in mid-2022, that it would help Bathurst Regional Council establish whether there was contamination that needed cleaning up and any structural repairs that were required as a first step in transforming the disused, unloved site.
Jemena has told the Advocate in the past that is continuing to work with Crown Lands to end its lease early "so that the site can be repurposed".
"While Jemena acquired a long-term lease of the site as part of a broader transaction, we have not operated a gasworks at the site," a Jemena spokesperson said in January 2024.
"The gasworks activities that were conducted at the site had ceased prior to Jemena acquiring the long-term lease."
