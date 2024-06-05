Culinary creations to competition finalist: Annalise has sights set on victory

SHE'S competed in Dubbo, Sydney, and Melbourne, and now the creative culinary challenger has been named as a finalist for yet another competition.
But this one isn't exactly based on cooking.
Year 12 student at MacKillop College, Annalise Hansen, will be attending the Western NSW Training Awards for her work in vocational education and training (VET).
The awards, which will be held on Thursday, May 6, in Parkes, are the premier VET awards in the region, and will recognise the outstanding work of students in the VET sector.
Nominated as a finalist as VET student of the year, if named the winner, Annalise will then go on to represent the region in the state awards later in the year.
Having completed her Certificate II in Commercial Kitchen Operations and Certificate II in Design Fundamentals, she was a perfect candidate for the awards.
And she's in with a real shot to take out the title.
After impressing her hospitality, and design and technology teacher - Ximena McPhillamy - throughout her years at school, Mrs McPhillamy decided to throw Annalise's name in the ring for the awards.
Now, Annalise wants to return the favour.
Being inspired by her teacher, and her peers, she hopes to take out the title of VET student of the year.
"If you get the role, it is an ambassador role, so you have to promote VET in schools and show how it can help you, and how it has helped me to achieve really great things," she said.
"As an ambassador, it would be my hopeful role to show all of the students that it's a really good academic route to have something that you're passionate about."
One way in which she hopes to encourage VET in schools, is by highlighting the connection between creative pursuits and potential careers.
Upon the completion of Year 12, Annalise hopes to attend Bathurst's Charles Sturt University to study a Bachelor of Psychology.
"It doesn't quite correspond, cooking and then helping people's minds, but there are actually quite a lot of skills I have learnt through hospitality that translate to what I want to do, which is ultimately helping people," she said.
And the creativity that can be shown in the kitchen, and in design subjects, is something that directly correlates to her dream career.
"Hospitality is all about the involvement of everyone and teamwork, this helps with my pursuits after school and the skills of communication in hospitality translate to a psychology career," she said.
"And my design course helps really well, because psychology is a really creative pursuit, especially with children, which is what I am particularly interested in.
"You need to be super creative to come up with different ways to be able to help them and get through to them, and that design course really taught me that you can express your feelings, and your thoughts in so many different ways, and everyone can be creative."
It's these revelations that Annalise hopes to share with regional students.
But she knows that none of her achievements would have been possible without the support of her peers, teachers, and trainers at MacKillop.
For this, she said she was extremely grateful.
