Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Watch

Instant classic: Spicy exchanges, big hits as Saints and Magpies finish level

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 1 2024 - 8:05pm, first published 8:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Zac Merritt found himself in the sin bin for a high shot he felt he might have cost St Pat's the chance to make a comeback in their game at home with Forbes Magpies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.