'Outstanding' effort to save New Year's shines through for business chamber

ENSURING the new year started with a bang for Bathurst has proved "the goods" for the local business chamber.
The team was acknowledged for its incredible efforts at the Western NSW Business Awards on May 31, being named the winner of the Outstanding Local Chamber category.
Each chamber was required to nominate a project it had facilitated in the community, with Bathurst nominating the New Year's Eve Party in the Park event, which it took over after council announced it was going to cancel the event due to budget problems.
"We're obviously thrilled to win the award, we went into it not really thinking we would win," Bathurst Business Chamber secretary Sam Forbutt said.
"The entry for chambers was based on a project that was done within the community that had a positive economic, social or environmental impact ... so we decided that our entry should be based around our New Year's Eve Party in the Park.
"I think looking at our entry and what we did for businesses but also the community, I think that shone through ... and it's come up with the goods."
The Party in the Park event was not only an example of the great work the chamber members do on a volunteer basis, but also shows how well the Bathurst business community as a whole rallies together in times of need.
The chamber will now go head-to-head with the other winners from different regions at the State Business Awards in October, and will be joined by Bathurst Little Learning Centre's Sueanne Manhood, who was named Outstanding Employee of the Year.
After enjoying the night at Rydges for the Western NSW Business Awards, the business chamber members are now focusing on their own awards ceremony.
Nominations for the chamber's 2024 Carillon Business Awards open on June 3, with the winners to be announced at the gala event on September 7.
The Carillon Business Awards are the first step on the road to statewide recognition, and Mr Forbutt said it's a great process and way to recognise all the great work of businesses locally and across the regions.
"All of the winners from our local awards in September will go into next year's Western NSW Awards, and then those winners go to the state awards," he said.
"So you've got that progression and it's a really good pathway for businesses to get recognition."
Regional director for Western NSW, Business NSW, Vicki Seccombe commended all of the business who were finalists at the gala night, and congratulated all of the winners.
"The Western NSW Business Awards are all about celebrating and showcasing the diverse array of talent in Western NSW's business community," she said.
"This year's winners should feel incredibly proud to be named as the region's leading businesses and leaders for 2024."
