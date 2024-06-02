Bathurst Soaring Club to gain 20 additional caravan sites after DA approval

THE BATHURST Soaring Club will welcome a 50 per cent increase in its caravan site capacity, following the approval of its development application (DA).
Bathurst Regional Council's approval of the plans will allow 20 new caravan sites to be added at Pipers Airfield, where the club is based, provided a number of conditions are complied with.
Among the conditions is that the club must prepare and submit to the council a detailed landscape plan for screening vegetation on the north, west and south edges of the caravan park.
This must be done before any additional caravan sites are created, and the council will need to endorse the plan.
The club must also establish and maintain an occupancy register of caravan sites for audit purposes.
Caravans are only permitted to be occupied by "members of the club and their guests", and are not to be available for general public use.
Currently, there are 40 caravan sites at the airfield, with a series of vans, caravans and moveable buildings used by members of the soaring club.
Following the DA approval, this will increase to 60 sites, which raised some concerns with neighbours when the plans were lodged.
These issues were voiced at a submission hearing in the council chambers on April 3, 2024, and were taken onboard during the approval process, with the conditions of consent aimed to mitigate neighbours' concerns.
Some of the concerns neighbours had about the plans included noise and air pollution; public safety, including objects falling from the aircrafts; the need for site masterplan; effluent disposal; potential for caravans to be opened to the general public; fire safety; privacy; potential for intensification of flying activities; and visual impact.
The soaring club responded to these issues in writing before the council's determination, reassuring that, despite the increase in caravan sites, there would be no increase in flying activity.
Bathurst council's director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, noted this in his report to the May 15, 2024 council meeting.
"The creation of 20 additional caravan sites does not equate to an increase in flying operations," he said.
"... The use of onsite accommodation provides members who visit regularly with an affordable alternative to accommodation elsewhere."
His report also addressed the privacy and visual impact concerns, stating that all existing and proposed caravan sites are located a minimum of 80 metres from the nearest side boundary.
Existing vegetation provides some screening of the site, and the condition of consent for a landscaping plan would ensure there's additional screening in future.
Mr Southorn further noted that, regardless of whether members stay at the airfield or elsewhere in Bathurst, there is still an economic benefit for the city when they purchase incidentals such as fuel and groceries.
He made it clear the council acknowledged the neighbours' concerns during the approval process and kept them in mind when forming the conditions of consent.
"Issues directly relating to the additional caravan sites can be mitigated through the recommended conditions," Mr Southorn said.
"Some of the issues relating to flying activities can also be mitigated through the recommended conditions."
