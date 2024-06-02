WATCH: Saints eventually break down Souths' defence in fiery derby

WITH every passing minute that went by with another stopped shot in Saturday's women's Central West Premier League Hockey you could feel the confidence of Souths building.
However, the pressure from rivals St Pat's became too much to contain as the Saints prevailed in a 2-0 derby that was full of emotion and intensity from the first whistle.
Pat's had enjoyed the bigger share of field position and circle penetrations over the first half though had nothing to show for it at half-time with the score still at nil-all.
Mish Somers soon broke the deadlock from a penalty corner before Macey Fulton sealed the result with a goal just a few minutes before full-time.
"Souths are a pretty gritty side who defend quite well. We had to stick to our structure and use our speed to make some space," Somers said.
"I think the girls played well and put in a complete performance, which we haven't done for a few weeks.
"We've been working hard on getting the basics right, and that helped us chip away at them and get the result in the end."
Saints' Hannah Kable and Souths' Sarah White were both shown post-match yellow cards after a minor scuffle in the closing seconds.
"The local derby is always a bit fiery and the girls are very passionate," Somers said.
"It just shows how much we wanted those three points."
The theme across the first half was consistent: Pat's had most of the possession but it was Souths who had some of the best chances to score.
Pat's goalkeeper Tracey Gunning was a standout in the opening half as she pulled off some clutch saves to keep things level.
Souths earned the first penalty corner of the game in the seventh minute though couldn't get a clean shot away.
Pat's enjoyed three successive short corners in the run towards half-time, the last of which required a good save from keeper Honor Roberts.
Souths somehow avoided going behind on the scoreboard following a scramble for the ball in front of their goal.
On the next attack from Pat's they got the breakthrough from Somers from the team's fifth penalty corner of the game.
It was a disappointing way for Souths to give up a goal since the corner was awarded due to hitting the ball away after a whistle.
Another penetrating run down the right side from Lily Kable helped set up the winning goal for Fulton in the dying minutes of the match.
