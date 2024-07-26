Nurturing the minds of our future recognised as 'outstanding' work by Suzie

TO SUZIE Manhood, nurturing the minds and souls of Bathurst's little ones isn't anything outstanding, it's simply what she loves to do.
But after winning the Outstanding Employee category at the Western NSW Business Awards, it's clear the work she does at Bathurst Little Learning Centre truly is outstanding.
Ms Manhood has been working in the childcare industry for more than 20 years, and has been the director at Bathurst Little Learning Centre since it opened in 2021.
Building a professional and positive environment alongside centre owner Emma Smith is something Ms Manhood is very proud of, and it's that in which she attributes her award win.
"I was actually in shock, there were eight really fantastic finalists," she said.
"I guess I didn't realise what I do everyday - something I love doing - was inspiring other people.
"I just wish I had nine more trophies to give to my staff, without them I would not have received this award."
Ms Manhood knows just how important those first five years of a child's life is, so creating an environment for them to thrive as well as have fun is what she instils in all of her staff.
Having had some fantastic mentors throughout her career, Ms Manhood is now returning the favour to childcare workers joining the field.
She said helping the educators find their feet and develop the same love for the industry that she has is her goal.
And seeing the dedication the Little Learning team has everyday, pushes her even more towards being her best self.
"I think our profession is really undervalued on many levels and we've also got a shortage of educators right now, so Emma and I both really enjoy training educators to love the industry," Ms Manhood said.
"Our philosophy is based around professionalism, community links and relationships with families and children.
"I like that all of our staff, including myself, walk in here everyday happy, and we want to come to work.
"We have a really lovely workplace culture ... and it has a flow-on effect. If the staff are happy the children are happy and the families are happy."
While she loves working with the team at Bathurst Little Learning Centre, it's been the children who have been the reason Ms Manhood has loved the childcare industry for more than two decades.
Getting to know each child's different personality and seeing them develop before they head off to primary school is very fulfilling for Ms Manhood.
"The children are incredibly funny and loving. I used to have a little boy here and every morning when I came in he'd jump out and scare me, everyday without fail," she said.
And while creating a safe and fun environment for the children to play and have fun is paramount, helping them reach educational targets is just as important.
"They learn so much in the first five years and we very subtly teach them a lot, through play and the things that we do," Ms Manhood said.
"A great song about counting, for example, teaches them how to count and everything we do is fun and comfortable."
After winning the Outstanding Employee category at the 2023 Bathurst Carillon Awards, and then securing the top spot again at the Western NSW Business Awards on May 31, 2024, Ms Manhood is off to Sydney for the national awards in October.
Win, lose or draw, she is just thrilled that the Little Learning Centre is mixing it with the best of the best.
Whether that be through awards received by her, the other educators or the centre as a business.
Any recognition is a team effort and Ms Manhood couldn't have asked to be part of a better team.
