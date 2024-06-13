Can you help reinvigorate the access committee before it's too late?

THE Bathurst Regional Access Committee (BRAC) plays an important role in the community, but it is at risk of fading away if it doesn't get some new blood soon.
The purpose of BRAC is to be an independent voice on accessibility in the community, particularly for people with disabilities.
It advocates for better access to businesses and public spaces, as well as educates people on accessibility and supports Bathurst Regional Council in an advisory capacity.
Businesses looking to improve access to their premises and services can also seek advice from the committee.
However, without new members, BRAC will struggle to provide any of this support in the future.
Current chairwoman Irene Hancock said membership has taken a hit in recent times following the deaths of several active committee members and the loss of secretary Vicky Fallon, who has had to step away due to health reasons.
Without her excellent work, it has made it very difficult to keep the committee running efficiently.
"She was just too bloody good, that was the trouble," Ms Hancock said.
That is why an appeal has been launched by BRAC, disability advocate Bob Triming, mayor Jess Jennings and councillor Kirralee Burke.
A public forum will be held on June 24, 2024 between 11am and 2pm at the council chamber, with people interested in becoming members asked to come along.
"Cr Kirralee Burke, Bob Triming and Irene Hancock and I met recently to assess the best way forward for the committee and opted to go ahead with an expression of interest process, calling on interested members of the community to participate," Cr Jennings said.
While BRAC's membership has traditionally included a lot of people with disabilities, that is not a prerequisite to be part of the committee.
It's also open to people who work in the disability sector, people who may have a loved one with a disability, or simply anyone who has an understanding of accessibility issues.
People interested in attending the forum are asked to RSVP to caitlin.bennett@socialfutures.org.au by 4.30pm on June 17.
As a light lunch will be provided, people are also asked to advise of any dietary requirements when they RSVP.
Being part of the access committee is an opportunity to give back to your community and help unlock its full potential.
Mr Triming said the committee has been able to help public spaces and businesses become more accessible in a cost-effective way, but there's still over 100 businesses in the CBD that people with mobility issues can't access.
With simple and affordable measures put in place, many of those businesses would be able to cater to people with disabilities living in Bathurst.
The businesses would also be able to take advantage of the disability tourism market, and BRAC can show them the way.
"We're there to assist people and assist businesses, because people don't realise, disability tourism is worth over $13 billion a year in Australia alone," Mr Triming said.
"It is a heck of a lot of money.
"... Places like restaurants, pubs, if I can't get in, there's five members of my family that don't go there either, so it's not just one person."
