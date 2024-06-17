Just when it looked like the war on trolleys was over, here we go again

SHOPPING trolleys: they've been a thorn in Bathurst council's side for a long time.
In recent years, it looked like the city was finally getting on top of the issue of trolleys being abandoned in the streets and waterways.
But now, councillor Warren Aubin says the epidemic is back.
"It's starting to get back to what it was five or six years ago, and we don't want that to happen, because it's an ugly look," he said.
He is calling on shoppers to return trolleys to the correct place when they're finished.
He also wants the major supermarkets and shops to step up their retrieval efforts.
Pretty much every supermarket is contributing to the issue, he said, with one notable exception.
"The ones you don't see is ALDI, because ALDI you pay for," he said.
"You've got to pay for your trolley and it's very rare you find an ALDI trolley laying around."
Cr Aubin said abandoned trolleys don't just make Bathurst look untidy.
They are also dangerous.
When dumped in waterways, trolleys are harmful to the environment and can restrict water flow, and when left abandoned on the footpath, they can impede pedestrians and vehicles.
Trolleys that are not returned to the collection bays can end up colliding with, and damaging, vehicles.
This is something Cr Aubin experienced himself in May, 2024.
"I was parked outside Coles and when I came out from shopping I had a shopping trolley that had come floating down the footpath and run into the back of my car and it smashed my back tail light," he said.
"That's just lazy that these people just dump them around the place hundreds of metres away from the supermarkets. It's just astounding.
"It'd be just nice to have it cleaned up again and back to what it was for the last couple of years."
In May, Bathurst council penned a letter to the major businesses in the city that provide trolleys for customers.
Cr Aubin hopes it will be enough to prompt them to take responsibility for their trolleys.
If not, though, the council has taken more significant action in the past that might have to be revisited.
About six years ago, the heads of the supermarkets were called into a meeting with the council to discuss what could be done to improve the issue.
"And it did improve," Cr Aubin said.
"I actually have to say, about two to three weeks after we had that meeting, things actually improved greatly and it's been really good up until probably about a month ago.
"I've noticed there has been a very large increase in dumped trolleys, just everywhere."
Another step the council has available to it is to impound trolleys, with businesses having to pay to get their trolleys back.
Cr Aubin also wants members of the public to help apply pressure by sharing photos of trolleys abandoned around the city.
Photos can be emailed to photos@westernadvocate.com.au.
