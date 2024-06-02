Driver sentenced for Australia Day hit-and-run

Here's a look at what is making news today.
The victim in an Australia Day hit-and-run in Howick Street will never recover from the catastrophic injuries he sustained, a court has heard. The driver was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on Thursday, by Magistrate Ellis.
Bathurst will soon be home to the only Peter Alexander store in the Central West. The store has confirmed it will be welcoming customers from Monday, June 10.
And in sport, the pressure from St Pat's became too much for Souths to contain in Saturday's Central West Premier League Hockey match, with the Saints prevailing in a 2-0 derby that was full of emotion and intensity from the first whistle. Read all about the match here.
Have a great day,
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
