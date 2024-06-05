Negotiations continue on vital part of integrated medical centre plans

WHEN the Western Advocate spoke to the head of the construction company for the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre in July, 2023, he said the development application (DA) was set to be lodged in August of that year.
Almost 12 months on, the DA has still not been lodged, and it's all because of a car park.
A confidential report was put to the May 15, 2024 meeting of Bathurst council that contained the latest information on discussions between the council and the proponents of the medical centre.
While the director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, couldn't reveal the specifics of that report, he did tell the Advocate that the two parties are "trying to finalise financial terms around the car park".
As part of the confidential report, councillors received an update on the council's "own due diligence" with regards to those financial terms.
"Discussions with the medical centre proponents are continuing," Mr Southorn said, adding that a face-to-face meeting was scheduled for the coming weeks.
Face-to-face meetings do not occur very often, but the council is in regular contact with the development group via email.
The car parking arrangements are an important talking point of the development.
In December, 2023, the council adopted a statement of intent, which outlines the plans for the multi-storey car park in George Street that would support the medical centre.
In the document, the council confirmed its plans to contribute net $5 million toward the car park project, which would be payable at the completion of the new building and registration of the part building strata scheme.
The initial funding source for the council's contribution would be existing loans for infrastructure awaiting matching funds.
There is also an in principle agreement, subject to further negotiation, to transfer a land title to BIMC to allow for the construction of the multi-storey car park.
When the Western Advocate last spoke to Garry Zauner, the managing director of Zauner Constructions, he said the car parking arrangements were "the last remaining hurdle" before lodgement of the DA.
In a technical planning sense, the BIMC proponents do not need to wait for the financial terms around the car park to be finalised before the DA can be lodged.
However, Mr Southorn said the group has chosen to wait "until further agreements are reached on the car park arrangements".
The council has not received a specific timeframe for when lodgement might occur.
"There's no timeline that has been highlighted and it will be for the BIMC proponents to decide," Mr Southorn said.
What is clear, though, is that a lot of care is being taken, by both the proponents and the council, to get the development right.
"It's a big investment for the proponents and council, so it's not just the planning considerations around getting it right, it has to work for all parties commercially, and the car park is an integral part of those realities," Mr Southorn said.
