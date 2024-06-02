Just trees at O'Connell? No, they are so much more | Letter

The sheer variety of war memorial types that can be found in Australia, and across the world, signifies the importance of places of remembrance, as they link the past to the present.
The Anzac Memorial Avenue in O'Connell is unique as it is a living war memorial.
It was officially opened in January, 1926, and has grown into a stunning memorial which is like no other.
The avenue consists of 120 beautiful desert ash trees.
The trees are under threat from Global Power Generation Australia's proposal to transport wind turbine components through the avenue to get to their Paling Yards site near Oberon.
There simply isn't enough space for the trucks to drive under the trees, without firstly hacking off branches.
Some people say: "They are just trees."
They are, in fact, of rare historical significance, major social significance, and exotic aesthetic significance.
Anyone who has attended Anzac Day services will have experienced, or witnessed, the intergenerational trauma caused by war.
All war memorials enable people to remember and respect the sacrifices of those who died, were injured, fought, or were in any way affected by war.
No war memorial should be desecrated.
Global Power Generation Australia should realise they do not have a social licence to destroy any part of the unique living war memorial at O'Connell.
They need to find an alternative route, or an alternative method of transportation, such as the use of helicopters (which are widely used overseas to transport wind turbine components).
Lest we forget.
