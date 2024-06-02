Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Laser allegedly from Star Wars lightsaber toy lands owner in trouble

By Staff Reporters
June 3 2024 - 7:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An illegal laser pointer allegedly delivered with a Star Wars lightsaber toy has landed an Orange man in serious trouble.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.