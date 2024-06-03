I know of another family that once faced the fear of deportation | Letter

In support of the Nguyen family (Anam restaurant, Bathurst) staying in Australia, I would like to relate the story of another family in which the Minister of Immigration exercised his discretion to allow people to remain in the country.
This information comes from a memoir I'm familiar with - Bittersweet (published by Singapore University Press in 2008).
After years of running an Indonesian restaurant in Sydney, this family received a letter from the Immigration department saying they had to leave the country.
A customer then introduced them to Senator Tony Mulvihill. After preliminary discussions, Senator Mulvihill picked up the phone and calmly spoke to the Minister for Immigration - Phillip Lynch - directly.
As a result of Senator Mulvihill's intervention, the family were granted a two-year temporary visa and eventually permanent residency after three more extensions.
The reason for mentioning this case is that this hard-working family made a positive contribution to Australia.
They paid their taxes, became stalwarts of the community and supported two intelligent, highly educated children.
Their daughter went on to be given the highest recognition possible from her profession - Life Fellow of the Australian Institute of Architects.
Her married name is Ingrid Pearson.
