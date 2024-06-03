Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

I know of another family that once faced the fear of deportation | Letter

By Stuart Pearson
June 3 2024 - 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thanh Duc Nguyen with his parents, Thanh Hoah Nguyen and Thi Hue Dao, at their family restaurant, Anam. Picture by James Arrow
Thanh Duc Nguyen with his parents, Thanh Hoah Nguyen and Thi Hue Dao, at their family restaurant, Anam. Picture by James Arrow

RE: 'We're facing deportation': Locals rally for Anam owners to stay in Australia (May 28).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.