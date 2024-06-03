Winter is here and so are a number of sub-zero mornings this week

WINTER is officially here, which means Bathurst is bracing for several sub-zero mornings this week, on top of a heap of rain.
The mercury dropped down to a low of -0.2 on Monday morning around 5.50am, but it felt like -3.9 at 4.30am.
A minimum of zero degrees is expected on Tuesday, June 4, followed xa chilly start on Wednesday with -1.
Across Wednesday and Thursday, Bathurst can also expect a fair bit of rain.
Up to 10 millimetres of rain has been forecast by Weatherzone.com.au on both days, with an 80 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday and a 90 per cent chance of rain on Thursday.
While there is a little bit of rain is forecast on Friday - less than one millimetre - conditions are expected to clear up slightly on the weekend, with a possible shower on Saturday and a clearing shower on Friday.
