Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Another prisoner at Bathurst Jail alleged to have been stabbed by inmates

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 3 2024 - 11:01am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BATHURST inmate has been flown to Westmead Hospital after allegedly being stabbed during an altercation with a number of other prisoners.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.