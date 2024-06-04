Four real? Naufahu's dominant day out for Bathurst Bulldogs

SIONE Naufahu demonstrated in style why he's become one of the most crucial members of the Bathurst Bulldogs pack during a dominant individual performance in the latest round of the Blowes Cup.
The Bulldogs number 8 gave the Ashwood Park plenty to cheer about as he ran in four tries during the team's big 66-10 win over the Forbes Platypi.
Naufahu, who was outstanding in last year's grand final victory for the Bulldogs, clearly hasn't taken a step back since that triumph and enjoyed one of his best games for the club in their latest success.
He was quick to thank his teammates for the way they paved the way for such a memorable day in Bathurst.
"It was a bit unreal. It wasn't an individual thing though, there was a lot of support from the boys and I managed to get through a few times. It was a great game for us - really physical though," he said.
"We knew Forbes were going to be physical coming into it because we'd seen how they'd played against other teams, but credit to all the boys because we trusted each other and our defence has been winning us most of our games.
"That's something we've worked really hard on and it showed up again in this game."
The win keeps the Bulldogs' winning streak alive, now sitting at seven games.
It's been a brilliant start to the title defence for the Bulldogs but the success comes as no surprise to Naufahu.
"We're really enjoy it and gelling easily with each other," he said.
"We've had a couple of boys who have made the step up to first grade and did really well. It's really easy to gel with so players as well. At the moment I'm really enjoying my footy and it's been a great year so far.
"Everyone's been unreal when they step onto the field and you always know that everyone's able to fill their role.
"It's the same for me. If I ever have to come off I know that whoever's going into my spot is going to kill it and do a great job."
Outside of Naufahu the Bulldogs had six different players contribute to the 10-try haul against the Platypi.
The Bulldogs will have a bye for the long weekend before hosting the Dubbo Kangaroos on the following Saturday.
