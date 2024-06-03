Western Advocate
Randall enjoys dream debut with two tries in Saints' draw against Magpies

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
June 3 2024 - 8:00pm
WHEN Lochy Randall missed out on a Peter McDonald Premiership debut for St Pat's due to a washed out game he wanted to make sure when the second chance came around that he'd make the most of it.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

