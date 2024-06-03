Randall enjoys dream debut with two tries in Saints' draw against Magpies

WHEN Lochy Randall missed out on a Peter McDonald Premiership debut for St Pat's due to a washed out game he wanted to make sure when the second chance came around that he'd make the most of it.
He definitely lived up to that aim in Saturday's game at home against the Forbes Magpies.
Randall, 18, scored two tries in his top grade debut for the Saints in the thrilling 24-all result at the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.
An opportunity presented itself for Randall to make an appearance when fullback Mitch Andrews was ruled out from the match, forcing Ray Towney to make the move to the back and opening up a spot on the wing.
The regular under 18s centre and second row player was excited to have another chance to showcase his skills in the PMP after missing out a few weeks earlier against the Wellington Cowboys.
"Bully [coach Chris Osborne] came up to me and asked if I was keen to play and the answer was obviously yes, and then I ended up training with the boys on Thursday," he said.
"I just wanted to just get rid of the nerves. It was great to score that first one and get rid of those. I was getting a bit more confidence after that."
It's one thing to score on debut but another to pick up the first try of the game.
Randall timed his run to perfection to get onto the end of a grubber and plant the ball down just before the dead ball line, helping Pat's open their account 13 minutes in.
His pace down the side would be required for his second score of the game, as he found one of the unlikeliest tries you'll see in the competition this year.
With the score 18-14 in Forbes' favour the Saints fumbled the ball backwards twice while trying to put a fifth tackle play together.
Luke Single scooped up the loose ball and darted towards the right side of the field, beating a player before finding Randall in support.
Randall burst down the sideline before stepping a defender to get the game back on to level terms.
"It was good to get in there because 'Buckets' [Single] set me up pretty well," Randall said.
Pat's would draw the game in the dying stages when former Magpies premiership winner Zac Merritt crashed over for a try from close distance.
When Randall isn't required for first grade duty he'll be plying his trade with his 18s side.
They went down to the Magpies over the weekend but still have three wins from five games this season.
"We've got a good team this year," Randall said.
"Hopefully we can go pretty far."
