'Best club I've been a part of': Newman celebrates milestone with derby win

LUKE Newman has played with his share of different sporting clubs across Bathurst but his experience with the Bushrangers top his list.
The men's tier one player celebrated his 50th senior game for the club in a special way by being a part of a 20.19 (139) to 5.2 (32) AFL Central West derby victory over the Giants at George Park 2.
It was a little less than four years ago that Newman was convinced to give Aussie rules a shot and he ranks it as one of the best decisions that he's ever made.
"It's been unreal. The president at the time, and now our coach, Alex Sparks, said 'Just play, why not? You're here kicking the ball around with your partner' and it was probably the easiest arm twist in the world," he said.
"Since then it's been wonderful. I've played school rugby, then for uni, league for Pat's and soccer for CSU and this is by far the best club I've been a part of.
"They're such a dominant side and it's exciting to be a part of that."
Bushrangers' super start set up the big derby win over the weekend and it maintains the club's unbeaten start to the season.
"The boys have been putting on an absolute clinic," Newman said.
"I think that comes down to how selfless the boys have been this year. Everyone's buying into how we want to play and no-one cares about their own accolades at the moment.
"I'm still trying to figure out the game and I think I've been played in just about every position by now. I'm very rugby-orientated because I've played that my whole life, but the game on the weekend was the most comfortable I've felt out there."
Bushies also took the spoils in the senior women's (14.12 (96)) and senior men's tier two (9.14 (68) to 1.4 (10)) games.
Bushrangers launched like a rocket into Saturday's game by soaring out to an 86 to 19 lead at half-time.
The two teams played out an evenly contested third quarter before the Bushrangers held the Giants scoreless in the last term while putting on 38 points of their own.
Giants have had their depth put to the ultimate test this season due to unavailabilities and injuries, and co-coach Sam Sloan said
"They were relentless right from the start. They've a very good team and they're going to be tough to beat this year," he said.
"It was good to see us fight back in the second half. We knew the game was looking pretty grim at half-time and had a chat about not wanting to get blown away, and I thought it was much more even in that half.
"It's been challenging. We had 25 players out this week plus a couple of concussions, so it's been challenging, but everyone's taking the opportunity on board and there's some reserve grade and 17s players who have pushed up and got great experience."
Giants celebrated their 10 years of history and the progress they've made as a club during their anniversary ball on Saturday evening.
"We've got a really great culture going at the moment, and we were recently nominated for a Sport NSW Community Club of the Year award," Sloan said.
"That shows where the club is at. Even though we're not getting the results on the field the off-field culture is something everyone loves and everyone's turning up to training."
