President re-elected and Dennis named Lion of the Year at dinner

PRESIDENT Sally Coopes was re-elected for the coming year and the new board was officially recognised when Mount Panorama Lions Club held its 48th Annual Changeover Dinner recently.
Awards were also presented to club members who had ably assisted during the year.
The major award, Lion of The Year, went to Lion Dennis Coopes.
Special guests at the dinner included Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings, both of whom spoke passionately about the work of volunteer organisations in the wider community.
Also present were representatives from four of the major club donation recipients during the past few months: Bathurst Uniting Support Services, Boys To The Bush, CanAssist and Daffodil Cottage.
"A delicious meal was enjoyed by members and guests, capping off a wonderful evening for the club," Lions Club of Mount Panorama publicity officer Jon Maclean said.
The dinner was held at Bathurst RSL Club.
