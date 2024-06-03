Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

President re-elected and Dennis named Lion of the Year at dinner

Updated June 3 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PRESIDENT Sally Coopes was re-elected for the coming year and the new board was officially recognised when Mount Panorama Lions Club held its 48th Annual Changeover Dinner recently.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.