Good crowd marks important day on Philippine calendar

IT was a cold and cloudy day but a good crowd attended a recent celebration of the 126th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence.
A public Philippine and Australian flag-raising ceremony, which help from Bathurst Lions Club, was held at the Evans Bridge as part of the Filipiniana Friends Group of Bathurst and Central West event.
The Philippine Consulate Sydney, headed by Charmaine Rowena Aviquivil, attended, along with other dignitaries, Bathurst Regional Council representatives, the Bathurst mayor, state and federal members, members of the local community and the surrounding district.
The Australian national anthem was sung, as well as the Philippine national anthem.
Bathurst Lions Club flagmaster Dominic Chircop presented Filipiniana Friends Group of Bathurst and Central West's Nenita Weekes with the six-yard flag as the large flags can no longer be flown on the Bathurst Lions Club's poles at the Evans Bridge.
