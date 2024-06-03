Tough questions for drunk-driver who led police on pursuit through Kelso

WHAT were you thinking?
That was the question on Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis' mind when a teen fronted Bathurst Local Court to answer charges relating to a police pursuit when he was drunk.
Jacob Lamb, 18, of Colonial Circuit in Kelso, appeared before Magistrate Ellis on May 22 to answer charges relating to the police pursuit and driving with a mid-range PCA.
When Ms Ellis asked Lamb what he was thinking, his solicitor Shane Cunningham said: "I think others posed the same question [to him]."
The court was told a mixture of "panic, youth and stupidity" were behind Lamb's actions.
"There can be no other explanation," Mr Cunningham said, adding his client had been out with friends and was heading home when he came to the attention of police.
"What transpired is set out in the police facts," Mr Cunningham said.
The court heard that police were patrolling Boyd Street, Kelso at about 8.22pm on April 8, 2024 when they saw a grey Mazda 3 travelling south.
At this time, according to police, the vehicle's speed was checked with a radar at 71km/h in a 50km/h zone.
Police did a U-turn to try to stop the car.
The driver accelerated harshly, according to police, and went through a red light at the intersection of Boyd Street and Sydney Road, Kelso, where a car had to brake and slow to avoid the Mazda 3.
Police said they activated warning devices, signalling the car to stop, but it didn't slow or look like it was going to stop and continued east along Sydney Road at a speed of no more than 140km/h and no less than 130km/h in a 60km/h zone.
A police pursuit was initiated and the car continued along Sydney Road before braking hard for the left-hand turn into View Street. Its wheel locked up.
The driver continued along View Street at a speed of about 80km/h in a 50km/h zone before pulling over just past the intersection of McMenamin Place, according to police.
As the vehicle stopped, the male driver got out of the driver's seat and put the vehicle ignition keys into his pocket, police said.
Police said they approached and took him to the ground, informing him that he was under arrest.
"You got me. I stuffed up," Lamb said.
He was asked to identify himself before he was tested for alcohol, which was positive.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he said he had four schooners of VB between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.
He then gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.084.
At the time, his cousin was in the front passenger seat.
He was given an infringement notice for the initial speeding offence (71km) and charged for the other two matters.
Mr Cunningham told the court his client was an apprentice and sportsman who needed a licence.
"He gets lifts with his sister and father or relies on family and friends for his TAFE and sports endeavours," he said, adding his client appreciated there was a disqualification period for both offences, as well as an interlock order.
In sentencing, Ms Ellis told Lamb his bad decisions will impact him "for quite a while".
"You're not the only one being sentenced today; your family and friends will wear the consequences of your reckless driving," she said.
Ms Ellis said he foolishly put others at risk.
"It's just good luck, not good management, that you're not facing dangerous driving causing death," she said.
"There are serious consequences with this."
Ms Ellis took into account Lamb did eventually stop and realised his "bad idea".
She also took into account that Bathurst is different from metropolitan areas, so a loss of licence has a more severe impact.
"I'm not going to hit you with a rainbow," she said. "You'll have to pay a lot of money and you'll have a long time begging family and friends to help you out."
Lamb was convicted on both matters.
He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined $1800 for the police pursuit. For the mid-range PCA, he was fined a further $800, disqualified for three months and placed on a 12-month interlock order when he appeared before court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.