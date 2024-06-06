Heavy levy responsibility lies on those voting on wool change | Rural Notebook

THE time has come for wool producers to cast their Wool Poll votes on the amount of levy they want to pay from their annual gross proceeds of wool sold.
Australian Wool Innovation board recommends a rise in the levy percentage from the present 1.5 per cent to 2pc for the coming three years.
Producers who are eligible to cast a vote comprise a total of close to 60,000, but voting is not compulsory and the total vote will probably be quite small.
Of interest to the farming community is Meat and Livestock Australia making 15 employees redundant recently as it takes action to control spiralling costs.
Australian Wool Innovation will conduct its three-year poll in the midst of a serious downturn in wool values and dismal seasonal conditions in much of the nation.
"KEEP the sheep" is the war cry of the vast majority of sheep producers in Western Australia as they fight the Federal Government's decision to ban the live export of sheep from Australia in four years' time.
An online petition is available to sign - at keepthesheep.com.au - and the object is to convince Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt to overturn the ban.
There does not seem to be much government support for the farming community, but the general community may rally along party lines.
WOOL producer and classer Jodi Axford, from Winton in western Queensland, has been awarded the Dr Jim Watts Memorial Medal for her skill at marketing sheep, meat and wool in the challenging environment at Winton where she and her husband join 4000 ewes annually at their 12,000-hectare Goolma Station.
We know that Jim Watts initiated great changes in the Merino breeding industry and we also note that he was a classy batsman in Sydney University's first grade team when the world was young.
MANY members of the farming community are not committed to the headlong rush towards renewable energy generation and the opposition to wind farms is creating its own heat.
Problems with delivering extremely long turbine blades along quiet country roads can be highly offensive when they must be transported through sacred areas such as the War Memorial Avenue at O'Connell village.
On-farm use of electric off-road bikes is in a different league.
Farmers who took part in a nationwide trial reported that the electric bikes are lightweight (around 85 kilograms) and easy to ride, with no gears, no clutch, high torque, minimal maintenance, no fuel and low lifetime cost.
Many of the best commercial breeders of sheep and cattle drift the mob away from newborns on a daily basis and the benefits of our almost silent machine are obvious.
AT the risk of boring readers, I have a great story of a quality woollen pullover bought from Danny White's Menswear in George Street, Bathurst some 45 years ago.
It has been worn every winter, never faded or pilled and is in much better condition than its owner.
As winter really bites in our lovely region, we all realise that pure wool is a wonderful product and warms your soul.
REPORTS of very dry weather in western Victoria and much of South Australia tell of drought conditions as severe as have been experienced in the past two decades.
Family members in other states tell of going home to South Australia to check on parents who are still farming livestock.
Stock agents in those areas are quoted as saying "farm trading conditions in western Victoria and much of South Australia are as tough as we've seen in 20 years".
Here on the Central Tablelands and away to our south, we see pastoral conditions in pretty good shape, with stock in good order and very little supplementary feeding being done.
I WOULD like to add my support to the urgent actions that are being taken to assist the Nguyen family in Bathurst who are fighting deportation because of a work visa mishap.
The family have operated the Anam restaurant in central Bathurst for a decade and they are much loved and highly respected for their work ethic.
Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee is leading the way for the family as this is a matter for the federal Minister for Immigration.
THERE was an Australia-wide offering of around 32,000 bales last week, with growers basically selling.
This was reflected in a 95 per cent clearance overall.
By week's end, the EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) had lifted by 7ac clean/kg to 1137c/kg.
Merino types lifted by 10-20ac/kg, with low vegetable matter (VM) wools coming under pressure as there were some higher VM clips coming onto the market.
The 26-micron and coarser fleece types were slightly dearer for the week.
Week 48 is a small sale quantity-wise, with only Sydney and Melbourne selling and around 27,000 bales being offered. Fremantle has no sale.
AT a case involving a self-important man and the Australian Tax Office, the defendant was charged with tax evasion.
He was asked if he had counsel and sternly replied: "Christ is my counsel and defender."
The wise old judge asked: "Do you have more local counsel?"
THE busy young mother had a full trolley in the express lane at the supermarket.
A well-dressed man with five items pointed to the 10 items or less sign.
"I can read," she snapped.
"Oh, but can you count?" the smug fellow added.
AT a sheep show in the 1960s, a 10-year-old son of a commercial breeder checked the teeth of a stud Wonga ram and said: "Dad, he's got no top teeth."
