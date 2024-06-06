Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Concerns about clogged Hereford Street if Laffing Waters gets 2000 new homes

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 6 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"WHAT is the real plan for Hereford Street?"

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.