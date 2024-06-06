Concerns about clogged Hereford Street if Laffing Waters gets 2000 new homes

"WHAT is the real plan for Hereford Street?"
That's the question state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is asking after the announcement of a possible speeding-up of a sprawling new land release at Laffing Waters.
Mr Toole has welcomed the Minns state government's allocation of $20 million to Bathurst Regional Council for infrastructure works to help prepare for more than 2000 new homes on the city's north-east fringe.
But he wants to know what council is going to do to accommodate the thousands of extra vehicles that will be using Hereford Street to get in and out of the CBD.
The $20m, from the NSW Government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund, will be used to build "key up-front infrastructure such as stormwater management and new roads, including active transport routes, to connect the Laffing Waters master plan precinct to the existing road network", according to council.
"Now, that's good, but if there's no plan to fix the existing road infrastructure at the same time, then it's a complete waste of time," Mr Toole said.
"Already, Hereford Street is a bottleneck. It comes to a standstill every morning and every afternoon.
"And in many cases, it would be quicker to walk in and out of town than it would be to drive your vehicle."
More than 2000 new homes in the Kelso area, Mr Toole said, "is going to push the road network beyond its use-by date".
Council does have a preliminary design in hand for improvements to the Hereford Street corridor, but the project has no funding allocated to it in council's 2024-25 draft budget.
COUNCIL and Mr Toole have been at odds in the past over funding for a potential Hereford Street upgrade.
In August 2021, when Bathurst Regional councillor Warren Aubin said council would need financial assistance from higher levels of government to fund a potentially $50 million upgrade to Hereford Street and the low level bridge, Mr Toole's response as Minister for Regional Transport and Roads was blunt.
"This is a local road; it is a local council responsibility," he said.
"It is something that [the NSW Government] can advocate for, but council have got to do some of the work themselves and they've got to commit some serious dollars to do it."
He said council had "allowed the development to continue to a problem where there is congestion; they've created the gridlock and the congestion on Hereford Street".
Mr Toole said, in January 2022, that council "should be looking at funding up to 80 per cent" of any Hereford Street upgrade and he again called for "some real dollars" from council when he talked to the Advocate in August 2023.
He repeated that call when he spoke to the Advocate recently about the $20m for Laffing Waters, saying council needed to "show that there is a plan to upgrade the road for the growth that we're seeing over here in Kelso".
"There would be, at a minimum, probably $30-$40 million collected over the last 10 years just in developer contribution fees [when developments are required by council to make a monetary contribution towards upgrading services or facilities] out here at Kelso," he said.
"Why has it not gone back into improving the road network out here?"
Mr Toole said there had been plenty of ideas over many years for improving Hereford Street, but results had been lacking.
"What is the council's vision for Hereford Street?" he asked. "What is the real plan for Hereford Street?
"All we've seen is a lot of talk about raising a bridge, putting in additional lanes, and yet the community is still waiting for something and nothing has occurred.
"They've been talking about this for years, with no action."
A PRELIMINARY design for improvements to the Hereford Street corridor has no funding allocated to it in Bathurst Regional Council's recent 2024-25 draft budget.
"That is probably the one that I'm most disappointed to have to make that decision for and I can assure you that no councillors are happy about it, but the reality is we can't spend money we don't have and that's one project that has to be put on hold in order to balance the budget for this coming financial year," mayor Jess Jennings told the Western Advocate in February 2024.
Cr Jennings told the Advocate then that he wants to see the Laffing Waters project brought forward to increase housing supply, but not unless there is an improvement to Hereford Street.
"It has to be done simultaneously or before. It can't be done after new houses are built on that level of growth for Bathurst," he said.
THERE has been no shortage of ideas for Hereford Street over the years.
In 2019, then-councillor Alex Christian suggested CBD workers could park in a proposed new car park on Hereford Street and use buses to get into the middle of the city.
"If we have a decent bus service that leaves at regular intervals, particularly in the mornings and the afternoons, it will encourage people to use that space during the week," he said at the time.
There has been talk about a third crossing of the Macquarie River to link central Bathurst with growing Kelso, as well as a suggestion from consultants that the Gilmour Street roundabout should be replaced by traffic lights.
Others argue that the problems on Hereford Street would be simply solved with a two-lane roundabout at the Gilmour Street intersection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.