Ekert and Hanman become Bathurst's newest state representatives

THE only way a selection to a state side can get even better is when you've got a teammate alongside you for the ride.
It's the dream that's come true for St Pat's players Evie Ekert and Lucy Hanman thanks to their excellent performances at the NSW PSSA Girls Hockey Championships at Newcastle.
It was an especially great tournament for Ekert who scored a late goal for Polding to take the grand final score to 2-all and help her side share the spoils with Combined Independent Schools (CIS).
While they're used to being teammates at club level the Saints pair were opponents for the tournament.
Holy Family Primary School's Ekert, 11, represented Polding while Milthorpe Public School's Hanman, 12, was part of the Western squad.
The Polding and Western teams ended up facing one another in the semi-finals of the Newcastle tournament, where the teams could only be narrowly split in a 2-1 result.
Now Ekert and Hanman will be reunited on the same team again when they represent NSW at the upcoming School Sport Australia Girls Hockey Championships in Cairns this August.
Max Banning (CIS) made it three Bathurst representatives at the state level, with the Scots All Saints College player impressing the selectors at the boys event.
Ekert was ecstatic to not only make the team but also score such a crucial goal for her Polding side.
"It was kind of nerve racking. We were down 2-1 and as soon as I got the ball behind the CIS girl I was going to take that shot - and it went in," she said.
"Our team didn't really know each other but we were able to connect really well by the end, which was good. It was really excited for the girls and I because there were only two girls, me and one other, who were in the team last year.
"A lot of the girls were a bit nervous so they were very excited to be joint winners with CIS."
Hanman said her and Ekert had been putting in plenty of practice to make their dreams a reality.
"I wasn't expecting it, but I had my hopes. I worked hard for it and thought I'd earned it pretty well, so did Evie," she said.
"When they called Evie's name I really excited for her. I couldn't really hear when they called out my name but I heard 'Hanman' and 'Western' and then realised that was me."
Charlotte Falconer, Fiona Radstone, William Simeonidis (Western), Eliza Aberley and Dominic O'Connor (Polding) were the other Bathurst players who were in action at the NSW PSSA Boys and Girls Championships.
Central West has further representation in the NSW squad through two other Western players, Ella van der Velde (Molong Public School) and Isla Allcorn (Nashdale Public School).
The national championships in Cairns will run from August 18-23.
