Here's why Jack Arrow Oval doesn't have sand slit drainage installed

Unlike many sporting fields in Bathurst, Jack Arrow Sports Complex doesn't have sand slit drainage.
Sand slitting is a drainage system technique that helps take excess water off the field and into the main drains below the field.
Many sporting fields in Bathurst have it - Ann Ashwood Park, home of the Bathurst Bulldogs, the two new training fields on Hereford Street, the newly refurbished Bathurst Sportsground, Carrington Park and the three main fields at Proctor Park.
When Jack Arrow Sporting Complex - the home of St Pat's RLFC - opened at the start of 2018, it didn't have sand slitting and is still waiting for its installation, six years later.
Council confirmed that funding wasn't available at the time of the complex's opening but users can expect work to finally begin on sand slit drainage by the end of the year.
"Council is planning to commence the infield subsurface drainage works the two fields at the Jack Arrow Sports Complex in November 2024, subject to contractor availability," Bathurst Regional Council recreation manager Mark Kimbel said.
St Pat's called off its games against Wellington Cowboys at Jack Arrow Sports Complex on the morning of Sunday, May 12.
Club president Gary Goldsmith said the combination of player safety concerns and worries for the long-term viability of the playing surface after heavy rain led to the decision.
Bathurst received roughly 15.2 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours from 8am on Saturday, leaving the fields "waterlogged".
Many new or refurbished grounds in Bathurst feature sand slitting because of the ongoing health and integrity of the turf.
"Some of the key causes of poor turf growth is compaction and lack of oxygen within the soil structure of fields, caused by excessive soil moisture," Mr Kimbel said.
"The root systems of turf can struggle in waterlogged fields, and playing on fields that are saturated can easily destroy the turf surface and cause compaction of the field once it dries.
"Subsurface drainage assists in the removal of excess water within a very short time period, which helps keep the playing surface at an acceptable condition for turf health, including root structure.
"This enables sports fields to cope much better with use during wet weather events, given that the drainage system is able to remove excess field moisture a lot quicker than a field without drainage."
