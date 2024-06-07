Council has $20m for a Laffing Waters land release. So when will it be spent?

BATHURST Regional Council is not sure yet when $20 million worth of infrastructure works will begin for a planned land release for more than 2200 homes at Laffing Waters.
Council says, though, that it expects an "immediate start" to the detailed project design once the $20m funding agreement is signed.
The NSW Government has announced the $20m grant to council - which will be spent on stormwater management and new roads to connect the Laffing Waters precinct to the existing road network - as part of a push to get more houses built as quickly as possible.
A longstanding master plan for Laffing Waters identifies areas for housing, green spaces, a supermarket and even a future school.
The Western Advocate asked council if there was any deadline for when the $20m needed to be spent.
"Council is awaiting receipt of the funding agreement from DPHI [Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure]," mayor Jess Jennings said.
"The funding agreement will set out the project-specific details, including project milestones, scope of works and construction start and end dates.
"Council anticipates these will be similar to those proposed in its application [to the NSW Government for the $20m], but the project timeframe may vary given council's application was lodged some time ago and would likely require some adjustment."
Cr Jennings did say, however, that council "would anticipate an immediate start once the funding agreement is signed".
"The first stage would be detailed project design of the infrastructure to be constructed," he said.
STATE Member for Bathurst Paul Toole has welcomed the Minns state government's allocation of $20 million for Laffing Waters, but has asked how council is going to accommodate the thousands of extra vehicles that will be using Hereford Street to get in and out of the CBD.
More than 2000 new homes in the Kelso area, Mr Toole said, "is going to push the road network beyond its use-by date".
Council does have a preliminary design in hand for improvements to the Hereford Street corridor, but the project has no funding allocated to it in council's 2024-25 draft budget.
Mayor Jess Jennings has previously told the Advocate then that he wants to see the Laffing Waters project brought forward to increase housing supply, but not unless there is an improvement to Hereford Street.
