Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Council has $20m for a Laffing Waters land release. So when will it be spent?

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 7 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Regional Council is not sure yet when $20 million worth of infrastructure works will begin for a planned land release for more than 2200 homes at Laffing Waters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.