Watch out on the roads with black ice this winter

With winter approaching motorists are being urged to be aware of the prevalence of black ice, and other weather conditions that come about this time of year.
Transport for NSW Regional Director West Alistair Lunn said winter months - especially June and July - can see an increase in crashes because of ice and snow on the roads.
The most recent data shows in the five years to 2022 there were 34 crashes reported on roads with snow or ice surface conditions, resulting in 44 injuries including 12 serious and 24 moderate injuries.
Sixty-seven per cent of those injuries occurred on roads zoned 100 km/h and above.
"The natural beauty of our landscape is often highlighted during winter months in the Blue Mountains and lower lying areas including Oberon, Lithgow, Bathurst, Cabonne and Orange as well as the mid-western region," Mr Lunn said.
"But it also brings some dangerous driving conditions including black ice, which can form between dusk and dawn when surface moisture and dew can freeze.
"It's difficult to detect and can remain in shaded or low-lying areas even on fine days - all the more reason to drive with caution in our colder months.
"Additionally, ambient light in our region can be poor during winter, so we recommend that drivers keep their headlights on low beam during the day to improve their visibility to other road users.
"Motorists should use the vehicle's fog or headlights when the weather deteriorates."
The winter weather campaign is held annually to target those areas reporting the most crashes during the three coldest months of the year, being the Blue Mountains, Oberon, Lithgow, Bathurst, Cabonne, Orange and the Mid-West.
"We want every motorist on our road network to get to where they're going safely, so we ask that you reduce speed and adjust your driving to suit conditions, turn on your headlights using low beam during the daytime, and be aware of the likelihood of black ice," Mr Lunn said.
More information about the winter safety campaign can be found at Extreme weather | Transport for NSW.
