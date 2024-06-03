'This man had been through enough': Fatal wounds outlined in murder trial

Warning: This story contains graphic content.
THE autopsy findings for a man whose body was found underneath a bridge have been explained to a jury, with expert evidence revealing he died from "rapid and inevitably fatal" injuries.
Reginald Mullaly, 69, was dressed in dark clothing, had dried blood on his face and insects on his wounds when his body was discovered under the Denison Bridge in Bathurst at around 10am on September 20, 2015.
Stephen Shane Greenfield is accused of murdering Mr Mullaly between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
A STAB to the heart and puncture to the right lung were among the "most significant" wounds Mr Mullaly suffered in the moments before his death, as heard on day six (June 3, 2024) of the Bathurst Supreme Court murder trial.
Crown witness Dr Leah Clifton recounted her post-mortem findings for Mr Mullaly's body, which came from an autopsy performed in Newcastle on September 23, 2015 at 9am.
"This man died from a stab wound to the chest, most significantly causing a wound to the right ventricle of the heart ... which caused acute heart failure ... and was rapidly and inevitably fatal," Dr Clifton said.
"What I could see was the knife blade went in between the third and fourth ribs with such force that fractures happened."
According to Dr Clifton, a second wound in Mr Mullaly's armpit area was "much deeper" than others, with an estimated depth of 90 to 100 millimetres, compared with the 50 to 60mm range on his chest.
He also had a number of "superficial" wounds.
"[It was a] deep penetrating injury, bearing in mind it's entered the body on the side of the chest cavity, gone under the skin through the muscle and entered the chest cage, enough to cause the collapse of that right lung," Dr Clifton said.
Dr Clifton then explained to the jury of 15 that there had also been a separate "continuous wound" that entered at one point of Mr Mullaly's right arm and exited from another.
"There has been one thrust of the weapon or knife and resulted in two wounds because they've got a continuous wound track," Dr Clifton said.
Another wound on Mr Mullaly's arm also reached his bone.
"This man had been through enough so I just probed down to where the wound was and could tell it was into the bone of the upper arm," Dr Clifton said.
A BUNDLE of knives taken from an Arunta Street home following the discovery of Mr Mullaly's body was the subject of cross-examination for the defence.
Crown witness, crime scene officer Matthew Simcock, was asked by defence barrister Ian Nash about eight knives that were seized from the property in mid-September 2015, as documented by former Constable Cameron Wells.
"Were you aware at any time during your involvement in the investigation that it was the opinion of the forensic pathologist that some of the wounds found on the deceased [Mr Mullaly] were not consistent with having been caused by a serrated knife?" Mr Nash said.
"No, I did not have any knowledge of that information," Mr Simcock said.
Three knives were found under a bed at the home, while a ceremonial-style knife and survival knife with a compass were found in a bedroom cabinet.
Others were also discovered across areas throughout the South Bathurst home.
A "Rambo III" hunting knife, which belonged to Greenfield, was tendered into evidence days earlier.
The trial will resume at 10am on June 4.
