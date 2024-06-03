Our paramedics: Short-staffed but above average

Here's a look at what's making news today.
Data released by the Bureau of Health Information reflects well on Bathurst paramedics.
In a great effort, despite being short-staffed, our paramedics have still managed to achieve a percentage of on-time ambulance arrivals to emergency calls that is higher than the state average.
In other news, Bathurst Regional Council says it will use a $20 million grant to speed up a planned sprawling land release for more than 2000 new homes.
The money will be used to build infrastructure such as stormwater management and new roads at Laffing Waters on Bathurst's north-east fringe.
And in sport, under 18s rugby league player Lochy Randall made his first grade debut for St Pat's on Saturday, scoring two tries. Read sports journalist Alex Grant's interview with him here.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
