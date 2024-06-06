If you can afford the drugs, you can pay the fine, magistrate tells woman caught with meth

A WOMAN caught with meth in her handbag had earlier been outside a known drug house, a court has been told.
A charge of possessing a prohibited drug against Chloe Smith, 34, of McCarthy Close, Eglinton, was dealt with by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis in Bathurst Local Court on May 22.
Her Honour said that for an intelligent woman, Smith was acting like a child, trying to see how clever she could be in getting around rules and regulations.
She said every order the court had made, Smith had broken, and she must now pay for her mistakes.
"If you can afford drugs, you can afford to pay the fine," Ms Ellis said.
Police documents tendered to the court told how police were doing patrols of Bathurst at about 8.15pm on February 18, 2024 when they said they noticed a silver Hyundai Santa Fe stopped outside a "known drug house" on William Street.
They said they saw the resident of the house, with no shirt on, in the passenger seat of Smith's car as police drove past. The man got out of the car and went inside the home as the car drove off.
Police followed the car, pulled it over in South Bathurst, introduced themselves to Smith, who was the driver, and asked for her licence.
She didn't have the physical licence, so tried to bring up the Service NSW app, but there was a problem, so police said they searched in their system and found intel for drug activity.
Smith was asked to get out of the car and was asked if she had any drugs.
She said she did inside the pink bag that was on the back seat, according to police.
Police said they searched it and found a clear resealable bag with a white crystal substance in it.
It was later weighed to be 1.3 grams.
Inside the bag were also numerous bags and other items often used in the sale of prohibited drugs, which were seized for destruction, according to police.
Police said Smith said it was meth and that it belonged to her for personal use.
She was convicted, sentenced to a Community Correction Order for 18 months and fined $1200. She was also ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol for the same period.
Magistrate Ellis also called up breaches on four other earlier matters, including two shoplifting charges and a larceny charge.
The first shoplifting matter, which was originally dealt with by way of a one-year Conditional Release Order with conviction (original on January 17, 2024) was quashed, with Smith convicted and fined $600.
The charge related to the theft of various food items worth $74.65 from 7-Eleven at Kelso between 9.20pm and 9.30pm on October 31, 2023.
The larceny charge, originally dealt with by way of a one-year Conditional Release Order with conviction (original on January 17, 2024) was quashed, and Smith was convicted and fined $500.
On this occasion, Smith stole a bottle of Wild Turkey, three bottles of Rare Breed Wild Turkey, Longbranch Wild Turkey and bottle of Jim Beam (worth $540) from Dan Murphy's at 5.22pm on February 16, 2023.
The final shoplifting charge, which had originally been dealt with by way of a one-year Conditional Release Order with conviction (originally January 17, 2024) was quashed, with Smith convicted and fined $400.
This charge related to the theft of a bottle of Wild Turkey 101 (worth $65) from Liquorland between 1.56pm and 2.05pm on February 23, 2023 at Bathurst.
