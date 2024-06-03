Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Second man charged after deadly bus crash in Cowra last Christmas

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated June 4 2024 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A second man will face court charged over a fatal crash in the state's Central West in late December that resulted in the death of an elderly man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.