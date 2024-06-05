Western Advocate
Unwelcome sign: Council will seek insurance claim to cover repairs at Kelso

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 5 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
AN eight-metre section of the "Welcome to Bathurst" wall on the city's eastern outskirts is likely going to need to be demolished and rebuilt, Bathurst Regional Council says.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

