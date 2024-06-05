Unwelcome sign: Council will seek insurance claim to cover repairs at Kelso

AN eight-metre section of the "Welcome to Bathurst" wall on the city's eastern outskirts is likely going to need to be demolished and rebuilt, Bathurst Regional Council says.
The wall - on the corner of Sydney Road and Littlebourne Street - had extensive damage on the side that is closest to Raglan when the Western Advocate visited the site on Tuesday morning, June 4.
As well, vehicle parts were strewn in the grass on the O'Connell side of the wall.
Bathurst Regional Council confirmed that it is responsible for the wall.
"It was installed by Transport for NSW as part of the intersection upgrade and now falls under council's care and control," a council spokesperson said.
"Council is pursuing an insurance claim to cover the cost of the repairs to the damaged wall and sign.
"It is expected that an eight-metre section of the wall will need to be demolished and rebuilt.
"Council is currently seeking estimates for the repairs."
THE roundabout at the intersection of Sydney Road and Littlebourne Street went in as part of the duplication of the Great Western Highway from Kelso to Raglan.
Detailed design plans for the proposed 2.4-kilometre upgrade to the highway were put on public display in early September 2013, major work kicked off in October 2015 and the finished duplication was officially opened on March 21, 2017, having cost $104 million.
A temporary roundabout was used at the Littlebourne Street intersection to manage traffic flow before the current permanent fixture went in.
